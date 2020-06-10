Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Retired Judge Calls DOJ's Flynn Flip 'Gross Abuse Of Power'

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 5:37 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice's attempt to drop Michael Flynn's case is a "gross abuse of prosecutorial power," a retired federal judge tapped to make the case against the DOJ's move said Wednesday, just days before the D.C. Circuit is set to hear an emergency petition Flynn lodged seeking immediate dismissal. 

John Gleeson, a Debevoise & Plimpton LLP partner and former federal prosecutor, said in a scathing 72-page amicus brief that the Justice Department "has engaged in highly irregular conduct to benefit a political ally of the president." According to Gleeson, the facts surrounding the DOJ's move to drop the criminal...

