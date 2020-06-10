Minnesota Supreme Court Upholds Minneapolis Leave Law

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 7:56 PM EDT) -- A divided Minnesota Supreme Court rejected a business group's challenge Wednesday to a Minneapolis ordinance requiring employers to give workers time off to deal with things like illness and domestic abuse, ruling the city didn't overstep its authority. In the 5-2 decision, the majority of the justices affirmed Minneapolis' win at a lower appeals court in the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce's suit over the Minneapolis Sick and Safe Time Ordinance passed by the city council in May 2016. According to the opinion, the Chamber challenged the law on two grounds: one, that it was preempted by state law, and two, that...

