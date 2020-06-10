L'Oreal Asks Fed. Circ. To Nix $66M Judgment, Citing 'Errors'

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 9:57 PM EDT) -- Saying it was denied a fair trial, L'Oreal USA Inc. has asked the Federal Circuit to reverse a $66 million judgment against it for willfully infringing two patents belonging to hair care company Olaplex LLC, exploiting its trade secrets and breaching a nondisclosure agreement. In its opening brief filed Tuesday, the beauty giant argued that a Delaware federal judge put it at a disadvantage by committing "a series of errors" that included improperly excluding witnesses and — most critically, in its view — granting summary judgment of infringement to Olaplex on all 13 asserted claims before trial with scant analysis or...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS