Buyer Says Muscle Supplements Contain Carcinogen

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 4:35 PM EDT) -- A California man is suing Black Diamond Supplements LLC and Strong Supplements LLC in Los Angeles state court, alleging they have violated state law by selling muscle-building supplements that contain a known carcinogen. In a pair of complaints filed Tuesday, Zachary Stein says Black Diamond's Monster Plexx by Innovative Labs and Strong's Andro the Giant products contain 4-Androstene-3b-ol,17-one, a compound that converts to androstenedione when ingested by humans. Androstenedione was originally developed as a "precursor" to testosterone in order to get around laws regulating the use of steroids, according to the complaint, which says the substance has a similar structure to...

