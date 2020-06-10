DC Salon Chain Hits Insurer With Virus Business Loss Suit

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 6:58 PM EDT) -- A pair of Washington, D.C., salons have sued Erie Insurance Exchange in Pennsylvania state court, insisting that city-ordered closures due to the risk of contamination and the spread of the coronavirus should be covered by their business insurance. Ian McCabe Studio LLC and Ian McCabe Studio at Union Market LLC filed the lawsuit on Tuesday in the Court of Common Pleas for Philadelphia seeking a court declaration that the shutdowns of "non-essential" businesses like the salons should trigger their business insurance policies and did not fall within any virus- or bacteria-related closure exemptions. "Under the policy, insurance is extended to apply...

