NCAA Urged To Blackball Idaho Over Trans Athlete Law

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 8:33 PM EDT) -- Dozens of advocacy groups and more than 400 college and professional athletes have asked the NCAA to boycott Idaho in 2021, in response to a first-of-its-kind law passed in March that bans transgender girls from playing on girls sports teams. In a letter and joint press release unveiled Wednesday, the American Civil Liberties Union and more than 50 other groups said the Idaho law "blatantly targets an already-marginalized community" and will harm all LGBTQ youth in the Gem State by sending a clear message that they're not welcome. "Idaho is the only state in the country with such an extreme, harmful...

