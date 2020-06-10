Rakoff Blocks ICE From Arresting Immigrants At Courthouses

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 4:24 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff blocked federal immigration authorities from conducting arrests at New York state courthouses, saying in a Wednesday order that the tactic, which immigration advocates claim can deter immigrants from coming to court, is likely illegal. New York Attorney General Letitia James announces lawsuits in September challenging ICE's practice of making arrests at New York state courthouses. (Frank G. Runyeon | Law360) Siding with the state of New York, Judge Rakoff held that individuals enjoy a common-law privilege against civil arrest at state courthouses. The Manhattan federal judge also found that the Trump administration had arbitrarily changed its...

