Trump Admin Plans 'Dramatic' Overhaul To Asylum System

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 5:14 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration is planning a policy that would make it harder for migrants fleeing persecution to win protection in the U.S. and speed up their deportations. The proposal, issued Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Department of Justice, would impose a slew of new bars to asylum eligibility, crack down on "frivolous" asylum applications and raise the standard for migrants to clear early fear screenings. The departments emphasized in the filing that the proposal will help speed up immigration cases, saying the changes will "better allocate limited resources and time and more expeditiously adjudicate meritorious asylum...

