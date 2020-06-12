Net Metering Challenge Could Harm Small-Scale Solar Power

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 5:08 PM EDT) -- On April 14, the New England Ratepayers Association, or NERA, filed a petition for declaratory order asking the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to reverse its policy on net metering. Specifically, NERA requests that FERC (1) assert its jurisdiction over wholesale energy sales from behind-the-meter resources, and (2) declare that rates for such sales cannot exceed the purchasing utility's avoided cost. FERC disclaimed jurisdiction over net metering transactions in 2001,[1] and reaffirmed this disclaimer in 2009.[2] Net metering is therefore regulated at the state level, and the majority of states have developed net metering programs to encourage retail customers to install onsite...

