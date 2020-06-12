Administration Should Respect Voice Of America's Autonomy

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 5:51 PM EDT) -- On June 4, the U.S. Senate confirmed conservative filmmaker Michael Pack to lead the U.S. Agency for Global Media, the agency that oversees the Voice of America — a publicly funded global news radio broadcaster. His confirmation comes on the heels of multiple attacks on the VOA by President Donald Trump, who has called the VOA's reporting "disgusting," and has expressed a desire to control the news agency by installing Pack at the helm. And Vice President Mike Pence's office punished the media outlet when its reporting about the administration was insufficiently complimentary. After a VOA reporter recently tweeted in a...

