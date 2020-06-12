Cannabis Investor Says Calif. City Helped Steal Pot License

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 7:39 PM EDT) -- A cannabis entrepreneur has sued the city of Napa, California, in state court for allegedly helping his former business partner steal a marijuana dispensary license, claiming the rights to it were transferred from under his nose in violation of city code. Colton Callahan said Elliot Taylor convinced the city government to replace a license jointly held by the two men with one naming only Taylor, allowing him to ink a partnership with multi-state cannabis chain Harvest Health and Recreation and leave his former partner out in the cold. "Harvest of Napa, the first licensed cannabis dispensary in the City of Napa,...

