Pa. Judge In Hot Water For 'Angry' Courtroom Outbursts

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 3:33 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania state judge has been slapped with ethics charges alleging that his "extremely loud" and "angry" demeanor violated judicial conduct rules requiring patience and courtesy from members of the bench and resulted in at least one litigant being unable to fully present his case. The state's Judicial Conduct Board on Tuesday outlined five instances, including four that occurred in open court proceedings, where Judge Thomas Placey's "voice was extremely loud and his tone was angry" when dealing with attorneys and litigants in the Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas. In one such instance, the board said, a sudden adjournment Judge...

