Facebook, USPTO Tell Fed. Circ. Thryv Bars Joinder Appeals

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 6:12 PM EDT) -- Facebook and the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office have told the Federal Circuit a decision that the social media company improperly joined itself in a patent challenge cannot stand because of a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling prohibiting time-bar appeals in Patent Trial and Appeal Board cases. Facebook argued in a brief filed Wednesday that the high court's Thryv ruling in April "confirms" that the appeals court has no authority to block patent challengers from joining themselves as a party to existing inter partes reviews that would otherwise be time barred. The Supreme Court held in Thryv that the PTAB's time-bar decisions...

