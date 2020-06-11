Hard Seltzer Trademark Battle Kicks Off At 5th Circ.

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 5:40 PM EDT) -- A small beverage company that makes a "Brizzy" hard seltzer is asking the Fifth Circuit to ban beer giant Molson Coors Beverage Co. from selling its competing "Vizzy" brand, calling it "textbook trademark infringement." In a brief filed Wednesday, Future Proof Brands LLC asked the appeals court to overturn a March ruling that refused to grant the company a preliminary injunction that would force Molson to halt the launch of Vizzy. The lower court judge reasoned that both names were based on the common descriptive term "fizzy," but Future Proof told the Fifth Circuit that the ruling contained a slew of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS