Amazon Blocks Facial Recognition Tool From Cops For 1 Year

Law360 (June 10, 2020, 10:59 PM EDT) -- Amazon.com Inc. announced Wednesday that it is placing a one-year moratorium on the use of its facial recognition technology for police, noting in a release that it hopes the move will give Congress time to place regulations on the technology's usage. Amazon will block police from using its facial recognition tool Rekognition for one year, the company announced Wednesday. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File) Amazon's tool, called Rekognition, can scan photos or videos to identify faces that can then be indexed and searched at a later time. Critics, including the American Civil Liberties Union, have said the technology could be used to...

