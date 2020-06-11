The Term: So Many Blockbusters, So Little Time

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 8:01 PM EDT) -- LGBTQ rights. DACA. Trump's taxes. With the end of the U.S. Supreme Court term just three weeks away, the team discusses the pile of blockbuster opinions left for the court to deliver and makes a few predictions about what we might see next — and last. Each week on The Term, Law360 Supreme Court reporter Jimmy Hoover in Washington, D.C., and New York-based editor-at-large Natalie Rodriguez cut through a busy docket to focus on the key cases and developments everyone will be talking about. This Week S1, E34: So Many Blockbusters, So Little Time Your browser does not support the audio...

