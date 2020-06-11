ECJ Backs Allianz Exclusion Over Faulty Breast Implants

Law360, London (June 11, 2020, 4:55 PM BST) -- Europe's top court on Thursday cleared an insurance exclusion that bars people outside France from recovering damages from Allianz over a defective breast implant scandal in which tens of thousands of women worldwide suffered harm. The European Court of Justice said that an insurance policy that limits liability does not discriminate against other EU citizens. A contract limiting coverage to a single nation does not violate the bloc's rules that prevent member states from discriminating against European nationals from other countries. The declaration comes after a German court asked the Luxembourg-based EU court whether the French subsidiary of Allianz could owe compensation...

