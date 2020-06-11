State-Supervised Health Insurers Exempt From EU Aid Rules

Law360, London (June 11, 2020, 7:31 PM BST) -- European Union rules restricting state handouts do not apply to the companies running Slovakia's compulsory health insurance system, the bloc's top court said Thursday, as they have a "social objective." The European Court of Justice rejected the General Court's finding that the Slovakian government had given an unfair advantage to the country's state-run health insurers, VšZP and the now-defunct Spoločná Zdravotná Poisťovňa, known as SZP. Instead, the ECJ backed the European Commission's original 2014 finding that normally strict state aid rules limiting government subsidies to businesses cannot apply to the companies helping to run the country's compulsory health insurance scheme, as...

