ECJ Says Copyright May Cover Technical Designs In Bike Row

Law360, London (June 11, 2020, 7:11 PM BST) -- Europe's top court ruled Thursday amid a simmering dispute over folding bicycles between a British manufacturer and a rival that a design can be copyrighted even if it encompasses features that are technical and necessary for it to function. The European Court of Justice said the bloc's copyright protection laws apply to designs where an author shows originality and creativity, even if the form is a partial prerequisite for the item to work. The ruling comes in the backdrop of a rolling dispute in Belgium between British manufacturer Brompton Bicycles Ltd. and Get2Get, a Korean company that sells the similar-looking Chedech folding...

