PE Chief Defends Her Role In Barclays Deal At Fraud Trial

Law360, London (June 11, 2020, 9:01 PM BST) -- British financier Amanda Staveley hit back Thursday at attempts by Barclays Bank PLC to play down her role in securing an Abu Dhabi investment in the bank at the height of the financial crisis, arguing at trial that she deserved more money. Staveley, chief executive of PCP Capital, told the High Court that she helped negotiate and structure the deal, by setting up three special purpose vehicles and tapping potential sources of capital from her contacts across the Middle East and Asia. She is suing Barclays for up to £1.6 billion ($2 billion) in damages, alleging that the bank misled PCP...

