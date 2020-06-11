App Platform Co. Popular With Fortune 500s Raises $150M

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 6:20 PM EDT) -- A San Francisco-based software company that specializes in application program interfaces, and which has served 98% of Fortune 500 companies worldwide, said Thursday it had raised $150 million in a funding round led by venture capital and private equity firm Insight Partners. Postman Inc. said the Series C investments it secured valued the company at $2 billion. Insight Partners joined existing investors venture capital firm CRV and Nexus Venture Partners. Insight Partners co-founder and managing director Jeff Horing lauded Postman in a statement, saying that modern business is driven by application program interfaces, which establish the guidelines for building software applications...

