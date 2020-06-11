German Minister Eyes More Time For Prosecuting Tax Fraud

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 12:49 PM EDT) -- Germany's finance minister plans to ask Parliament to extend by 10 years the time limit for prosecuting serious tax evasion in the hope that this will help prosecutions of a type of dividend fraud, the Finance Ministry said Thursday. The extension of the statute of limitations from 20 years to 30 years is part of an assistance package intended to help combat the economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ministry told Law360. Combating fraud with "all available means" is a key priority for Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, and he wants to extend the statute of limitations to ensure that prosecutors...

