VC-Backed Fintech Bill.com Prices Upsized $535M Offering

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 1:44 PM EDT) -- Financial technology company Bill.com said Thursday it priced an upsized, $535 million follow-on offering steered by Fenwick & West LLP in which Bill.com and some of its venture capital backers will sell off stock. California-based Bill.com priced 7.2 million shares at $74.25 apiece, an increase from the original plan to sell 6 million shares. Bill.com is selling 3.25 million of the shares on offer, while existing investors are selling the remaining 3.95 million, the announcement said. The company could raise additional funds from the offering if the underwriters use their option to purchase up to nearly 1.1 million additional shares, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS