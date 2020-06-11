Groups Say US Must Push Mexico To Protect Porpoise

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 2:26 PM EDT) -- The federal government is dragging its feet responding to a bid from environmental groups for expanded sanctions against Mexico for failing to curtail illegal fishing that is pushing an endangered porpoise into extinction, the groups said in a new suit Thursday. The Center for Biological Diversity and the Animal Welfare Institute told a D.C. federal court in a new complaint that the U.S. Department of the Interior has yet to respond to a 2014 petition seeking to hold Mexico accountable for turning a blind eye to harmful fishing activities off its coast. Mexico's behavior not only violates an international treaty but...

