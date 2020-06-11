Paper Co. Challenges US, Mexico Interpretations Of NAFTA

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 5:15 PM EDT) -- An American paper mill pushed back on recent interpretations of provisions within the North American Free Trade Agreement, saying the U.S. and Mexico afforded too much discretion to Canada in submissions to an international tribunal in The Hague. Resolute Forest Products criticized Mexico's interpretation of discrimination based on nationality and said the U.S. submission included a too-narrow take on NAFTA's "minimum standard of treatment" provision. "The United States argues, contrary to previous NAFTA awards ... that the tribunal should adopt an extreme and overly simplistic interpretation of the minimum standard of treatment," Resolute wrote in a response dated May 8....

