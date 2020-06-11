Alaska Oil Biz Furie Gets Nod For Debt-Swap Ch. 11 Plan

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 5:52 PM EDT) -- Furie Operating Alaska LLC received court approval Thursday in Delaware for its last-ditch Chapter 11 plan that will see the equity in a reorganized company acquired for $5 million. The plan, confirmed during a hearing conducted via phone and video conferencing, will allow Furie's secured term loan lenders to foreclose on the oil and energy company and then sell the equity in a reorganized company to Hex LLC for $5 million. It comes after several attempts to sell the debtor's assets failed. "It's a culmination of extensive arms'-length negotiations between the debtors and their key stakeholders," debtor attorney Timothy W. Walsh...

