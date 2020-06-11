Fed. Circ. OKs Alice Ax Of Ubisoft Guitar Video Game Patent

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 8:30 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday let a North Carolina federal judge invalidate claims from a Ubisoft patent covering a video game that teaches guitar, saying the decision was "in tune with our Section 101 jurisprudence." Puns aside, the panel agreed with U.S. District Judge Louise Flanagan that the patent claims are directed to an abstract idea, making them ineligible for patent protection under Section 101 of the Patent Act. "The claims recite nothing more than a process of gathering, analyzing and displaying certain results," the nonprecedential opinion says. Under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice decision, abstract ideas are only patent eligible...

