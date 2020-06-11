Feds Want To 'Bludgeon' Insurers With FCA, DC Circ. Hears

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 11:04 PM EDT) -- The federal government is desperately urging the D.C. Circuit not to declare a Medicare Advantage overpayment rule unlawful so it can strong-arm insurers into massive False Claims Act settlements premised on the same rule, UnitedHealthcare Insurance Co. told the appeals court. In an opening brief late Wednesday, UnitedHealthcare sought to preserve a D.C. federal judge's invalidation of a rule requiring Medicare Advantage insurers to return unwarranted payments tied to erroneous diagnoses. It aimed some of its strongest words at the government's fallback request that if the D.C. Circuit doesn't reverse the lower court's ruling, it could affirm on narrower grounds. UnitedHealthcare specifically...

