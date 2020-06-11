Link REIT Lands HK$1B Loan From OCBC Bank

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 3:55 PM EDT) -- Link Real Estate Investment Trust has landed HK$1 billion ($129 million) in financing from OCBC Bank, according to an announcement on Thursday from the Hong Kong-based REIT. The loan is for five years, and is "sustainability-linked," meaning Link REIT may get a discount on interest payments based on the REIT's future environmental performance, the companies said Thursday. Link REIT said it would use proceeds from the Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. loan for corporate funding as well as for general working capital purposes. Link REIT is Asia's largest real estate investment trust by market cap, and the majority of its portfolio is...

