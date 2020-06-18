Divided Senate Confirms McConnell Protege To DC Circ.

Law360 (June 18, 2020, 2:26 PM EDT) -- Senate Republicans confirmed a young, conservative protege of Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to the D.C. Circuit on a largely party-line vote Thursday after what may have been the most contentious confirmation fight of 2020. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell talks with Justin Walker before his confirmation hearing for a district judgeship last July. (Caroline Brehman | CQ Roll Call via AP Images) After taking the bench last fall in the Western District of Kentucky, Judge Justin R. Walker was approved on a 51-42 vote to join the D.C. Circuit, often known as the nation's second-highest court for its docket of federal regulatory...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS