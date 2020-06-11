FCC Strikes Back At Claims It's Stiffing Lifeline Carriers

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 8:47 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission is clapping back against assertions that it pulled a "regulatory about-face" when it found that internet service providers can't be reimbursed for providing certain subsidized services if those services are not being used. There is nothing new about the agency's position that carriers can't receive FCC subsidies for services to accounts that have lapsed into non-use, the agency told the D.C. Circuit in a Wednesday filing. "The rule is clear: [a carrier] may receive reimbursement for a subscriber who uses Lifeline services within the prior 30 days; it may not for a subscriber who does not use...

