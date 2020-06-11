6th Circ. Won't Revive Telecom Worker's Race Bias Suit

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 5:16 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit on Thursday declined to revive a former Michigan Bell worker's suit claiming he was mistreated because he is black and fired for complaining about discrimination, saying he failed to show he was treated differently than white employees. In its opinion, the three-judge panel affirmed the lower court's award of summary judgment to Michigan Bell Telephone Co. on Cedrin Wingo's allegations that he faced discrimination and retaliation in violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act and state law. "Wingo's threadbare allegations, supported only by his general impressions of forgotten conversations, are not enough to establish a viable...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS