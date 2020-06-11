PBMs Fight To Put Oklahoma Drug Reimbursement Law On Ice

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 10:06 PM EDT) -- The Pharmaceutical Care Management Association has blasted the Oklahoma Insurance Department's push to enforce a statute regulating pharmacy benefit managers, urging a federal judge to block the law while the trade group's legal challenge to it unfolds. PCMA, which lobbies for companies that manage benefit plans' prescription drug components, called the insurance regulators' attempt to derail its request for a preliminary injunction against the Patient's Right to Pharmacy Choice Act "without merit." In a reply brief supporting its motion for a preliminary injunction, filed Wednesday, the lobbying group reiterated its argument that enforcement of the law would require the PBM industry...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS