NJ Man Cops To Low-Income Loan And Investment Scheme

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 8:04 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey man pled guilty Thursday to running a multimillion-dollar bank and securities fraud scheme in which prosecutors said he and employees fabricated loan applications for low-income customers and put some of those funds into sham investments. Edward Espinal, 44, of Wayne, New Jersey, was arrested in December and pled guilty by videoconference Thursday to one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and one count of securities fraud in connection with a three-year scheme that prosecutors said he coordinated as CEO of Cash Flow Partners LLC. Espinal, along with employees of Cash Flow, fabricated loan applications and supporting documents...

