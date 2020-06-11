Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Lack Of Patent Rights Dooms Shell Unit's Infringement Case

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 9:22 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge on Thursday tossed a patent infringement case brought against oilfield equipment provider Weatherford International Ltd. after finding the challenger didn't actually have the rights to the patent at issue.

U.S. District Judge Nancy F. Atlas said that oilfield technology company Enventure Global Technology Inc., a Royal Dutch Shell PLC subsidiary, did not have standing to allege infringement of U.S. Patent No. 6,892,819 because Shell, which ostensibly assigned its rights for the patent to Enventure in 2009, didn't have the legal ability to do so.

An employee of Shell was one of the inventors of the '819 patent...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Patents

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!