Lack Of Patent Rights Dooms Shell Unit's Infringement Case

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 9:22 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge on Thursday tossed a patent infringement case brought against oilfield equipment provider Weatherford International Ltd. after finding the challenger didn't actually have the rights to the patent at issue. U.S. District Judge Nancy F. Atlas said that oilfield technology company Enventure Global Technology Inc., a Royal Dutch Shell PLC subsidiary, did not have standing to allege infringement of U.S. Patent No. 6,892,819 because Shell, which ostensibly assigned its rights for the patent to Enventure in 2009, didn't have the legal ability to do so. An employee of Shell was one of the inventors of the '819 patent...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS