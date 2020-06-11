EEOC Readies New ADA Wellness Program Rule For Review

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 9:28 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission moved one step closer Thursday to replacing its stricken rule for letting employers entice workers to take part in workplace wellness programs, clearing a draft plan for review by the federal budget office. The commission voted 2-1 to send a notice of proposed rulemaking detailing its so-called wellness program rule to the Office of Management and Budget, which must approve the proposal before the EEOC can share it publicly and solicit comment. Republicans Janet Dhillon and Victoria Lipnic voted to advance the rule, while Democrat Charlotte Burrows voted against. The rule, a version of which...

