Robbins Geller Sues SEC For OvaScience Probe Docs

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 10:27 PM EDT) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP sued the government's top securities regulator on Thursday for access to records the agency collected during an investigation into OvaScience. Following a minor snag, the law firm was recently appointed lead counsel in a three-year-old securities class action accusing OvaScience Inc., a fertility company now known as Millendo Therapeutics Inc., of inflating the success of its in vitro fertilization treatment. Robbins Geller says it's been trying since August 2019 to obtain documents that OvaScience turned over to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to an agency investigation into the company, but that the SEC...

