Chancery Rejects Bid To Block Texas Suit In Quantlab Feud

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 10:02 PM EDT) -- Saying he believes Texas courts can recognize attempts to end-run Chancery Court decisions, a vice chancellor on Thursday denied an effort seeking to shut down a fraudulent inducement case in Houston with ties to a multiyear business dispute in Delaware. Ruling during a teleconference hearing, Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III said he was guided in the decision by the need for "comity" among courts in litigation surrounding high-speed, global trading company Quantlab Financial LLC. But he cautioned that fraud allegations raised in Texas against the company's founder and controlling investor had already been in play in Delaware. The anti-suit measure...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS