Whistleblower Says He Was Fired For Not Dumping Sewage

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 6:16 PM EDT) -- A former employee of a municipal water and sewer authority outside Pittsburgh said he was wrongfully fired for refusing to let a water treatment plant dump extra sewage sludge into the Monongahela River, according to a whistleblower lawsuit filed in Pennsylvania federal court Thursday. The suit said Perry Payne, then employed by the West Elizabeth Sanitary Authority, had been ordered to shut down tanks at the authority's treatment plant despite his warnings that the decreased capacity would cause sewage to overflow into the river during rainstorms, the suit said. After Payne reported the orders and ongoing overflow problems to the Allegheny...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS