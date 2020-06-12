WeWork Wins Bid To Arbitrate Atty's Race, Gender Bias Suit

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 8:03 PM EDT) -- WeWork can arbitrate race and bias claims by an attorney hired as its director of employee relations, a New York federal judge ruled Thursday, saying the attorney signed an arbitration agreement when she accepted the job. In a 13-page order granting a motion to compel arbitration, U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon found that when Ayesha Whyte, an African-American attorney, signed a written offer of employment from WeWork to become the director of employee relations at its New York office, she agreed to be bound by an "employee dispute resolution program." Judge McMahon rejected Whyte's argument that her discrimination claims can be...

