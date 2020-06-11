Advantage Lender Wants To Resume Vehicle Repossession

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 7:15 PM EDT) -- A lender that financed the purchase of vehicles by bankrupt car rental company Advantage Holdco asked a Delaware judge Thursday to allow it to continue its prepetition repossession efforts for $12.3 million worth of cars as it seeks to protect its collateral. In its motion, Element Fleet Corp. said it provided a $50 million revolving credit facility that enabled debtor subsidiary E-Z Rent A Car LLC to purchase vehicles for its rental fleet, but in early 2020 the debtor defaulted on that loan and began reducing the size of its fleet by asking Element to begin repossessing the vehicles it had...

