Judges Say Trial Court Not Rubber Stamp On Flynn Dismissal

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 12:56 PM EDT) -- Two D.C. Circuit judges on Friday sharply pushed back against Michael Flynn's petition demanding the immediate dismissal of criminal charges that he lied to FBI investigators. Michael Flynn, shown here in September 2019, has argued that a district judge lacks the authority to examine the government's decision to drop criminal charges that he lied to FBI investigators. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) U.S. Circuit Judges Karen L. Henderson and Robert L. Wilkins rebutted arguments by the former Trump administration's national security adviser that a district judge overseeing his case lacks the authority to examine the Justice Department's decision to abandon the prosecution....

