UK Roofing Firms Admit To Illegal Cartel, Face £11M In Fines

Law360, London (June 12, 2020, 5:07 PM BST) -- Two British construction suppliers have admitted to taking part in an illegal cartel arrangement and could face up to £11 million ($13.8 million) in fines, the U.K. competition watchdog said Friday. The Competition and Markets Authority said Associated Lead Mills Ltd. and H.J Enthoven Ltd. — both of which supply rolled lead, a key product in the construction industry that is used primarily for roofing — admitted to violating competition laws following an investigation by the regulator. The CMA found that the two companies, which together account for approximately 90% of rolled lead supplies in Britain, had "entered into a cartel to share the...

