Investor's $53M Forex Fraud Claim Falls Flat

Law360, London (June 12, 2020, 2:09 PM BST) -- A judge on Thursday threw out an investor's lawsuit accusing a foreign exchange company and a financial broker of defrauding him out of tens of millions of dollars, saying it was "fanciful" to believe they had faked trades that caused him substantial losses. Judge Amanda Tipples struck out the $53.5 million High Court lawsuit brought by Hafez Fakhri Taki Al Farouqi, who accuses forex company Ikon Finance and a broker, Hantec Markets Ltd., of misappropriating investment funds. The judge found that there was no evidence to support suggestions that the two companies deceived Al Farouqi or breached financial regulations when they closed out...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS