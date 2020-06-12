Pensions Regulator Reveals Scope Of Enforcement Action

Law360, London (June 12, 2020, 4:38 PM BST) -- The Pensions Regulator used its enforcement powers more than 35,000 times in the first three months of the year, targeting companies mostly for failing to properly enroll staff in workplace pensions, according to an update published Friday. TPR said the 35,174 times it acted reflects the powers it used in the months before it introduced measures "to help employers and pension schemes through the challenges caused by COVID-19." The regulator said in March that it would take a relaxed approach to enforcement against employers over delays to auto-enrollment in workplace pension schemes during the crisis. The figure for the first quarter of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS