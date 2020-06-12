UK Probing Facebook's Recent Giphy Purchase

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 5:23 PM EDT) -- U.K. antitrust enforcers have launched an investigation into Facebook Inc.'s recently completed purchase of Giphy Inc. and ordered the social media giant not to integrate the looping video company into the rest of its business until they're done. The Competition and Markets Authority announced the probe on Friday and called for input from stakeholders after issuing an initial enforcement order on Tuesday seeking to prevent the companies from fully integrating. "We've imposed an initial enforcement order on Facebook and Giphy which requires the companies to operate independently whilst we investigate," the CMA tweeted on Friday. "We're now asking third parties to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS