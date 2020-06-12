UK Confirms It Will Not Seek Extension To Brexit Transition

Law360, London (June 12, 2020, 3:56 PM BST) -- The U.K. formally confirmed on Friday that it will not seek an extension to the Brexit transition period with the European Union beyond December, giving the two sides six just months to reach agreement on their future trading relationship. Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said he has told Brussels that "the moment for an extension has now passed" after the latest round of talks. Gove wrote on Twitter that he had chaired a "constructive" meeting of the EU-U.K. Joint Committee on Friday with Maros Sefcovic, a European Commission vice president. "I formally confirmed the U.K. will not extend the transition period & the...

