Rutan & Tucker, Winston & Strawn Guide $482M Food Co. Deal

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 4:18 PM EDT) -- Represented by Rutan & Tucker, plant-based frozen foods brand Tattooed Chef and a Winston & Strawn-guided blank check company said Friday they're combining to form a publicly traded business worth about $482 million. Ittella International, which operates through its Tattooed Chef brand as well as private-label sales, is combining with special purpose acquisition company Forum Merger II Corp., according to a joint statement. Executives for both companies said they're looking forward to the next step for the business. "I am incredibly proud of what my team and I have accomplished to date," Sam Galletti, president and CEO of Ittella, said in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS