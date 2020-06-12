Food Distributor Retains Cash Cutoff Trigger In Ch. 11

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 4:17 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Friday turned aside initial objections to Maines Paper & Food Service Inc.'s cash use provisions that would trigger a default if any party with standing challenges the foreclosure that sent the company into Chapter 11 for liquidation. Attorneys for New York-based Maines told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen B. Owens during an initial telephone hearing that the condition was among the few imposed on the food distributor's case by an affiliate of Michigan-based Lineage Logistics Holding LLC. Lineage bought Maines' secured debt in April and foreclosed on May 17, acquiring its businesses and hiring back nearly all...

