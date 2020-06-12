Texas Insurance Co. Beats Contractor's Whistleblower Case

Law360 (June 12, 2020, 4:30 PM EDT) -- An insurance company founded by a prominent Texas family has beaten a family member's claims that he was kicked off its advisory board for bringing up ethical concerns, after a Texas federal judge found he wasn't protected by the Sarbanes-Oxley Act's retaliation provision as a contractor. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Vincent Brown on Friday dismissed Robert Moody Jr.'s suit accusing the American National Insurance Co. of retaliating against him in violation of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002. While the law protects whistleblower employees of public companies from retaliation, the judge noted that Moody himself didn't "unequivocally" claim he was actually an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS